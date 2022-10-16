Letter to the editor

Which candidate is telling the truth?

Which candidate is lying?

Can't tell the difference.

We need a balance in our elected officials one from the Right Wing and one from the Left Wing, so neither side has complete control. I hope you all think about this and all the other issues that are on the ballot. Look what the candidates are promising to do, cut taxes, curb violence, end high prices. Do you really think that the House and Senate will ever agree on anything?

Abortion also needs to be addressed some of our candidates want to arrest women who want an abortion or, who need one, or who cross state lines. They also talk of arresting the doctors that perform the abortion even though it is done safely and the woman does not die from the procedure.

There is one person who contributes to the abortion and that is the MAN. Will he get arrested? Will he be responsible for the child regardless of the circumstances of rape or incest, or that the child is dying in the womb? Does the MAN get arrested? Or does the MAN walk away scott-free?

I do believe abortion is wrong, but in many cases it is the right thing to do.

Rosemary Kukuk, Pleasant Prairie