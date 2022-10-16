Letter to the editor

On November 8, 2022, the voters will make a choice between Democrats vs Republicans. Both parties have records that can be readily checked by TV, Press, Social Media and other sources.

Republicans under the leadership of President Trump’s 4 years in office, the country benefited with low inflation, a secure southern border, high rates of employment that included Blacks, Latinos, women, actually all ethnic groups, a Foreign Policy that made the world safer that included successful Israel-Palestine Peace Accord.

Democrats under President’s 2 years in office have given us failed policies. Policies such as high inflation, high gas prices, high food prices, high Utility Bills, open Borders that flooded the country with illegal immigration and Drugs such as Fentanyl, a Foreign Policy that makes us, as well as the world less safe, a party obsessed with their new Religion, Climate Change, that includes policies that are unaffordable and unreliable.

The choice between Democrats and Republicans will be made November 8, 2022.

Arthur Aguilera, Kenosha