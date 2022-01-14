Liam is a 4 month old BLUE TABBY DOMESTIC SHORTHAIR. He is neutered, has his claws, is up to date... View on PetFinder
Mount Pleasant is paying nearly quadruple the most recent assessed fair market price for the property of one of the last Foxconn holdouts.
Kenosha Unified now has 13 schools that will move to or already have temporarily converted to virtual learning after reporting COVID-19 cases …
Two new felony charges were filed this week against a 31-year-old Kenosha man who faces five felony counts after his arrest last month.
A longtime Kenosha restaurant has closed its doors.
Family of 7-year-old Alex Hook, who suffered a brain injury last year after a projectile from a lawnmower struck his head, have tentative plan…
Dominick Black, the Kenosha man who bought the AR-15 on behalf of Kyle Rittenhouse that Rittenhouse used to shoot three people in Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, is expected to take a plea deal.
The Kenosha Unified School District has moved 21 schools to virtual learning reporting COVID-19 cases at or above the district’s 3% threshold …
The Kenosha man accused of killing three and injuring three at Somers House Tavern got into a heated exchange with Kenosha County Circuit Cour…
The Kenosha Fire Department located human remains Tuesday afternoon within in the fire-burned debris of the Model Market, where a blaze destro…
The Kenosha Plan Commission is scheduled to vote next month on whether to recommend a conditional-use permit for a larger 24-hour Speedway at …
