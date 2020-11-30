Ask Amy (Dec. 1, 2020): Friend wants to weigh in on troubled teen

They have no clue about this relationship, and I imagine there's going to be a lot of awkwardness if we do this. What do you think I should do to reduce this awkwardness?

My wife thinks I should ask my father to try to be more transparent. He hasn't given me many details about his new partner, and she is not very talkative, so I don't know much about her. I don't even know her last name.

I know it would be easier NOT to participate in a Zoom, but maintaining my relationship with Mom's family is extra important to me now that she is no longer with us. — Feeling Awkward

Dear Awkward: Please accept my condolences. The entire holiday season will likely be quite tough for you this year, for many reasons. I can understand why you are anxious about this particular episode.

You don't say whether your father wants to do a Zoom gathering from his house. Please remember, as you worry about this, that it is up to HIM to manage introducing his new partner to other people, and that includes managing the awkwardness. You should try to detach from your own expectations about how he will handle this and focus on your own connection to these family members.

