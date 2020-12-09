Ask Amy (Dec. 11, 2020): Debt burden delays possible proposal

If you can retire $14,000 worth of debt in a year, I'd say that you are being impressively proactive and that you are lucky to have a high enough income (and low enough expenses) to lose this burden relatively quickly.

After you've paid off your debt, you can then take the extra money that has been going toward payments each month and become an aggressive and responsible saver.

I appreciate money manager Suze Orman's advocacy for financial literacy. You might benefit from reading her book, "The Money Book for the Young, Fabulous & Broke (2007, Riverhead).

Dear Amy: My ex-husband and I were married for over 20 years. We have two wonderful sons. Our youngest son is 16.

Throughout our marriage, it was obvious my ex never got over his high school sweetheart. We met several months after she had broken up with him. He remained in touch with her throughout our marriage and had an affair with her.

Now I find out, my ex insisted on naming our youngest son "Brandon" after this woman's brother! (This brother is alive and well, so it wasn't to honor his memory.)

My ex had always told me that she was an only child, and, until a recent social media post mentioning this brother, I believed him.