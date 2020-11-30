Ask Amy (Dec. 2, 2020): To pay or not to pay? That's the question!

Sure enough, she doesn't even look at it. I let it sit on the table for 30 minutes before the waiter returned wanting to cash it out. I paid the bill and thanked her for inviting me out ... to pay for her meal.

She looked confused, as if I had broken some unspoken rule of dating in which the man must pick up every check.

I have been rejecting her calls and texts to "get together" ever since. I'm curious about what you think of this. — Would Like Equality

Dear Equality: I am 100 percent on your side. But I have to ask: If you've been played so many times, then why have you kept throwing down your card?

Granted, your mutual staring contests when the check comes are amusing, but you've been outflanked.

When two people connect online and mutually agree to meet, they should split the check. After that, when one person asks the other out, they should also offer to pay the bill.

In the future, a conversation might have avoided this gamesmanship. You took a baby step by asking whether you were on a date or a friend-date, but you never followed up by sharing your own views or describing how her behavior made you feel.