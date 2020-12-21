Ask Amy (Dec. 22, 2020): Longtime partner struggles with workload

Dear Amy: I have been with my partner for more than 30 years (we're both women). We've lived together for the past seven years.

During this time, I've watched her "bad habits" become worse, to the point that I'm worried about our future.

I think she may be suffering from depression. I asked her how/why she wears clothes that are stained and torn, even to work. She said, "I don't care about that stuff."

Her car is dirty inside and out, she never picks up anything she uses in the house (I run around behind her like she's an unruly teenager), and she leaves things where she has dropped them in the house and yard. In the morning, she fixes herself breakfast and leaves the dishes in the sink. Over and over, every day.

I've tried to talk with her. We both work long hours and are successful in our pressure-cooker jobs, so why do I have to work so hard in this house? She has always been sloppy, but this is more than I know how to handle.

She is also shut down emotionally. She spends every minute on her phone. I suspect she is shut down because she's so closeted, which is hilarious because everyone knows I'M gay. She truly believes people think she's straight, although she has never been married, never dated men and has been living with a lesbian for years.