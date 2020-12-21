Ask Amy (Dec. 23, 2020): In-law grabs child's name for email address

After graduation, I finally told her how I really felt about her for the last four years, and while she seemed to take it well in the moment, she hasn't spoken to me since.

It's now been over a year without contact. She's living happily with her girlfriend, but I miss her every day.

Part of me wishes I hadn't confessed my feelings to her, as we might still have a friendship, and part of me is glad I shared how I felt.

Should I reach out to her? I miss my best friend. — Heartbreak or Move on

Dear Heartbreak: I applaud your honesty and authenticity regarding your feelings. It's never a mistake to tell the truth, even if the disclosure doesn't yield the result you want. Experiencing love is crossing an important emotional threshold. Love opens you up for love's companion: heartbreak.

You seem to have accepted the fact that your roommate has definitely moved on from the affair you two had, but you haven't moved on, yet.

Contacting her is emotionally risky for you. If you genuinely believe that you could move forward in friendship, you could reach out. However, her response (or lack thereof) might inspire you to finally close the book on the friendship. This is something you should prepare for.