Ask Amy (Dec. 25, 2020): Christmas cards are much appreciated

Dear Amy: You recently published my question in your column. I signed my question: No Crystals For Me. In my question, I told you about my frustration with my therapist, who suggested a book for me to read that was full of soul-gazing, crystals and an overall approach that I described as pseudoscience and "woo-woo."

It was good therapy to even write the letter to you.

I thought about how very often the advice given for many situations was to speak up for yourself. That does seem to be hard for many people.

I did as you suggested and took my honest concerns to my therapist. I asked her if the book was representative of the core of her approach to therapy, because if it was, I could not benefit from it.

Well, it turned out the book is not important to her therapy. We both used this as an opening to a good discussion.

By writing down my concerns, you helped me even before you answered my letter. Thank you.

And to all those that commented that I should just immediately drop the therapist, I say, "Y'all sure are impatient." — No Crystals For Me!