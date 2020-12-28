Ask Amy (Dec. 29, 2020): Woman wonders if her date might be gay

My point is that according to you, just about every question you ask him — regardless of the topic — seems to swing around to him being — or not being — gay.

There are probably many great reasons this man wants to date you. But he also seems eager to find ways to talk about his own sexuality.

You could ask him if he is at a sexual crossroads. Would he like to talk about it in an honest, non-invasive way?

If you want to be sexually active with him and he finds all sorts of reasons to avoid or evade physical contact with you, then it's time for you to make a decision about being with him, based on your own desires, and not his.

Dear Amy: I am a 63-year-old widower. My late wife died nine years ago. Dating has been brutal.

I dated a lady for two years. She is a nurse and is deeply involved in public health during this pandemic. It is overwhelming for her. I tried to support her with gifts, books and home-cooked dinners. Over time, our relationship went from intimate to wearing a mask and no touching.

She hinted around and told me that I don't have to stay in the relationship. I told her we could make it. She continued to pull back. Finally, I called her on it. I left that evening angry.