Ask Amy (Dec. 3, 2020): Worker wonders how to respond to slur

Dear Disgusted: I shared your question with Maurice Ruffin, a New Orleans attorney, professor of writing and author of one of my favorite novels, the powerful "We Cast a Shadow" (2020, One World).

Here is his response: "I'm sorry for your pain. I know how it feels to have random acquaintances use the 'N' word. I've been called the 'N' word myself; most recently by a white woman who thought I was out of earshot. I let her know what I thought of that. She was ashamed to have been caught and called out.

"Toni Morrison said that racism is designed to distract you. And I believe it. I also think the work of racism is to silence you. I'm sure all the people you mentioned are aware that the word is a slur. No doubt, that's why they used it in the first place. Maybe they think it's cool or dangerous to use it. That's not your problem.

"If you feel offended, you should speak up for yourself because if you hold it inside, you'll feel even worse. You should tell your co-workers you don't appreciate their comments. If you don't feel safe telling them, go to your supervisor, because that's the job of management: to resolve issues that affect your ability to do your job well. And if your supervisor is not helpful, report the issue to their superior, and so on up the chain.