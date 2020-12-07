Ask Amy (Dec. 9, 2020): Anxious woman should take a breather

Dear Amy: I am in turmoil over a new dating relationship. He is everything I want to have in a partner. We have a connection with each other I never thought I would find.

We've been dating for almost two months.

We live about 45 minutes from each other, so it's not easy to see each other.

I also have a 9-year-old son who is with his dad every other weekend.

Almost two weeks ago, we were supposed to be on our 12th date, but it was the anniversary of his mother's death, and so we canceled.

His father was put in the hospital that same week with lymphoma and COVID-19.

I haven't seen him since then.

I know he's got a lot of emotional things on his plate. I am trying my best to be supportive and not to have anxiety about not seeing him or talking to him as often.

What can I do to help him get through this? How can I cope with my extreme anxiety?

We never had the "exclusive" talk with each other, so I don't know if it's worth talking about now. He's shutting down and he doesn't seem to want to make any effort to make plans.