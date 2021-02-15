Ask Amy (Feb. 15, 2021): Woman in startup should strike out

Dear Fit or Quit: Identity is obviously extremely important to you. You carefully categorize these co-workers according to their race, gender and sexual identity.

But people are more complicated than their assigned stereotype. The more mature path would be to watch, learn and be open to lessons coming from unexpected places. Yes, even from that jerk who calls women “honey.”

Push back regarding any workplace behavior that affects your ability to do your job.

But to insist that these men must acknowledge their “white privilege” in order to meet your approval? All you would prove is that you are as arrogant as they are. A true “ally” supports and amplifies the perspective and work of others, allowing them to use their own voice, and not speaking for them.

It is not the job of an ally to assume the position of lead patron and educator. Nor should you stay in an inferior position in order to prevent another white man from replacing you.

People without status or power have long been forced to tolerate nonsense from their co-workers in order to stay employed or to advance in their fields. Your own privilege means that you don’t have to do that.