Ask Amy (Feb. 2, 2021): Zoom meetings easy to avoid

I used to feel very uncomfortable accepting these gestures from him but as he repeatedly said, “I help my friends. And this is one way I can help you.” Of course, this is all done in secret.

He doesn’t ask for or expect anything in return. He is considerably older than I. I truly value him. Our friendship has gone through some tests, like his wife catching on about him/us. He also got sick with COVID. I had nightmares for weeks before learning that he was OK.

We had a long talk the other day and decided that we both don’t want to end our friendship.

And I have found in my 40-plus years that I never before had someone who gives this much to me. I’m a woman who has experienced abuse throughout my life.

What do you think? Should I keep this friendship alive and continue to accept his help? — A Reader

Dear Reader: You present this as if you are facing a decision, and yet you state that you don’t intend to change your behavior.

I’m not about to tell someone who is as needy as you present yourself to be that they may not accept money and gifts from a generous friend during an extremely challenging time.