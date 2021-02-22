Ask Amy (Feb. 22, 2021): Vaccine doesn't inoculate against hurt feelings

Dear Amy: Here’s one for the bizarre era in which we are living.

I have been close friends with “Brenda” since we were kids.

We touch base a few times a week (electronically). We are now both 65 and live in the same community.

Like everyone, we’ve been struggling to get COVID vaccinations.

Brenda messaged me, saying, “Our friend called us last-minute to come get vaccinated (at a nearby location), since the pharmacy had leftover vaccine and they wanted to use it up before it went bad, we had to get there quickly, and we did, and got vaccinated.”

I am glad to know that my dear friend and her husband were vaccinated. But, Amy, I am really stung that she did not phone me and tell me about this opportunity.

If she had said, “My friend said there were only two vaccines left, so I didn’t call you,” then I would have been OK with that, certainly. But she didn’t say anything at all.

If the situation had been reversed, I would have called her right away. I was flummoxed and simply told her I was glad to hear the good news.