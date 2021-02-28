Ask Amy (Feb. 28, 2021): An offer of prayer doesn't sit well

“After the intervention, 78 patients completed questionnaires that elicited quantitative data. In this sample, 88 percent accepted the offer of prayer, 85 percent found it helpful, and 51 percent wanted prayer daily. Patients may welcome prayer, as long as the clinician shows ‘genuine kindness and respect.’”

Even though it might be unusual, I don’t think it is necessarily unethical for a health-care provider to offer to pray with a patient, even in the patient’s own home. Doing so might help to build a connection between the therapist and patient. Prayer might help to relax the patient and “center” his intentions toward his own health and recovery.

How did your husband feel about this practice? He should prepare himself to respond before his next appointment. A reminder: This is his treatment, and he gets to decide how to handle it, regardless of how you feel about it.

Dear Amy: My boyfriend and I often run into another couple at our favorite watering hole. They’re very friendly and seem to like us a lot, but they’re always absolutely plowed whenever we see them. The husband will latch onto something and say it over and over.

Last time we ran into them, he kept telling me to stop crossing my arms because it was a defensive position. He even yelled it from across the room.