Ask Amy for April 14: A house-sitting friend turns alpaca into felt

He was obviously very concerned about keeping your house and belongings clean (both of these mistakes are cleaning-related). I assume that other than these, your belongings were in acceptable condition upon your return.

I wonder if you have considered the value of having someone living in your house while you were away for several weeks?

While he was occupying your house, no one broke in, the pipes didn’t freeze and burst, and none of about a dozen possible catastrophes that can happen to unoccupied houses happened to yours.

According to you, this man was your guest. If you and your husband had been home when he did this, would you still expect him to pay?

Don’t beat yourself up for owning an expensive blanket but protecting your more treasured property from others’ well-meaning mistakes is your responsibility.

I think you should accept your friend’s offer and get yourself a new blanket.

Dear Amy: My husband and I live in a side-by-side duplex. The small backyard is divided by a low fence, and we each have our side.