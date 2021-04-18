Ask Amy for April 18: Newly married couple nurses gift-grudge

No, you do NOT get to feel hurt about this. Share my counter-narrative with your husband, and sort your feelings out.

Dear Amy: I have been with my husband for 20 years.

I have gone out of my way to include my in-laws in all family activities.

We are now able to see them in person because they’ve been vaccinated.

At dinner, they handed me a large plastic bag of pictures (including ones I had sent them) of their grandson.

I have spent quite a bit of time and money on those pictures (all his school pictures, etc.).

I am offended that they handed them back to me, in front of my son, saying, “Oh, we have been cleaning out and we just don’t want these.”

I say this is rude, my husband says it is not. Your input? — Wondering Wife

Dear Wondering: I agree with you both.

If you are not going to keep them, I think it is a good idea to offer photos back to the subject (rather than toss them).

“We’ve made duplicates of these” (or digitized them) is certainly a better way to “frame” this than the way your in-laws did.