Ask Amy for April 21: Family secret destroys a lifelong friendship

I AM quiet and introverted, but their teasing doesn’t make me feel welcome or want to open up to them. (It doesn’t help that I am queer and trans and not comfortable being out to them — making it impossible to be myself).

The pandemic has given me an excuse not to attend family events, but the teasing continues!

Whether I attend (virtually) or not, I’m told off for being rude, shy, and antisocial.

I just can’t win.

How do I explain to my extrovert relatives that I don’t enjoy being around them as much as they think I should? — Shy Anti-socialite

Dear Shy: You don’t owe your relatives an explanation regarding your own temperament. You have the right to exist as your own authentic self, and if you can’t do that in the midst of family gatherings without being mocked and feeling put-down, then you should skip these gatherings, unless you feel strong enough to either tolerate it, or push back.

They already deride you for being “antisocial” when you show up, so maybe you should take a pass for the next few months.

Tolerate it/or push back are two choices that don’t rely on trusting your family members to change. Because you cannot trust them to change.