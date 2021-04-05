Ask Amy for April 5: Child-averse couple faces kid kryptonite

This time, I’m thinking of suggesting an outing or two at a big, lovely park near us that has a well-maintained dog park, plenty of walking paths, and one or two playgrounds. The only downside is the grandparents, who aren’t very mobile anymore, likely couldn’t join us.

Do you have any other recommendations on how I can survive these summer visits? — Not a Kid Person

Dear Not a Kid Person: I have been a part of many family groups where the woman is automatically assigned the role of camp counselor and kid wrangler, while the male partner behaves more as a helpful guest, dipping in and out and occasionally grilling meat for dinner.

Maybe you should be the secondary host and primary grill-master during these visits.

Unfortunately, in addition to not being a “kid person,” you also don’t want to see photos of children or listen to parents discuss them. You also don’t want to engage in conversations involving “doomscrolling” (which is an outsized interest in negative news).