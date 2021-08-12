Ask Amy for Aug. 12: Attack victim wants to warn others

I completely agree that once they became aware that you were in a longer-term relationship with him, these sisters should have notified you of his terrible track record and felony conviction.

However, the sibling relationship is vastly different from an intimate partner relationship. These sisters have never dated him (one hopes). They don’t have the option of not being related to him. He might be as menacing toward them as he was toward you. Or they might have believed that he had changed during his relationship with you.

You have direct knowledge of how dangerous he is, and you have access to his arrest record and restraining order to prove it.

Yes, if you become aware that he is dating someone, you should warn her. Understand that anything you commit to writing (on Facebook messenger, for instance) can be shared, so be cautious.

Dear Amy: Through a DNA website, I recently connected with a daughter I gave up for adoption 40 years ago.

This connection has been a lovely experience, and we both look forward to many more years spent getting to know each other.

My husband and I have two grown daughters who have met this woman and her family, and everyone gets along.