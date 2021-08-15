Ask Amy for Aug. 15: Yard-yacht sails into the neighborhood

Also contact “John” (NOT on the app): “I read your comment about our boat on Nextdoor. I hope our land-yacht being parked there now is an improvement for you.”

Most likely scenario: John never imagined you would read his comment, because you are a new resident and because he doesn’t have a clue about how social media works. He does, now.

Dear Amy: My cousin has two sons, ages 13 and 14. I buy them gifts for birthdays, Christmas and Easter.

They call me “auntie,” which I appreciate because I don’t have any nieces or nephews.

The problem is that they rarely (if ever) thank me for the cards and gifts.

This hurts me a lot. Gifts, cards, and postage are expensive, and I am on a disability pension.

I enjoy remembering people on special occasions, but it feels awful not knowing if they liked their presents or if they even care.

I am afraid to say anything because I don’t want to embarrass them or their mother.

Maybe these kids just have too much. Their parents are very well off. What do you think I should do? — Sad Auntie