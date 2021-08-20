Ask Amy for Aug. 20: Widower ponders the heartache of dating

I feel like it’s cheating. What do you think? — Storm

Dear Storm: You get to decide what you consider cheating in your own relationship. And even if your partner doesn’t consider this sort of behavior “cheating,” you still get to decide whether to accept it.

Some couples agree to have open relationships that welcome the concept of continuing to play the field. Your partner may want this, but if you don’t, the most important thing is to be brave enough to own up to your own feelings and vulnerabilities, and to discuss your feelings with your partner.

Dear Amy: I just had to write in response to “Can’t Wait Forever,” who is about to turn 35 and has a ticking biological clock.

I was hoping you would suggest that she harvest and freeze some of her eggs. Although I don’t know the cost that this entails, it might be a viable solution for her.

It seemed to me that she has a lot of anxiety around this issue, which, to my mind, is not off-base, and rather than being told to “breathe through the anxiety and live in the moment”, she could be given a proactive, practical piece of advice that could set her mind at ease so she could actually live in the moment without fear. — Better Solution