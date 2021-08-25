Ask Amy for Aug. 25: 'Real-life' relationship brings up real problems

Your feelings are completely valid. Because they are yours.

You and your guy are older. You’ve both lived half of your lives, and you have formed and have the right to maintain your strong relationships and friendships. But other relationships shift and make way when you form a family with someone.

If this other woman has transitioned from an ex-partner to a buddy then, as your guy’s “priority,” you should not only be brought into the fold, but you should be put first.

It would be wise for you to slow way down until you feel great about your place in this particular relationship triangle.

Dear Amy: These are such weird times. I am reading about challenges in your column I never would have imagined encountering in my lifetime. I guess I just wanted to let you know that I really appreciate your measured responses to most questions.

I don’t always agree with you, but I almost always like your tone. — Big Fan

Dear Fan: Many of us have wished (ironically) to live in “challenging times.” We should have been more careful about what we’d wished for!