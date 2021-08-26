Ask Amy for Aug. 26: Elder parents' views cause concern

They are welcome to jump up on the kitchen counters, hang around the stovetop while she is cooking or simply curl up for a good long nap on the dining room table. In the past when I have visited, I have found myself defending whatever is on my plate from their “curiosity.”

We like cats but are not comfortable visiting her and especially eating at her house. I have told her we are not a fan of the cat free-for-all, but she just dismisses our concerns and insists there is nothing she can do about it.

I’ve expressed how I feel, but she doesn’t seem to care. She will be upset that we aren’t planning a visit, however.

What should we do? — Cat-astrophic

Dear Cat-astrophic: Your sister already knows how you react to the presence of these cats, but the cats live there, and you don’t.

You might split the difference by planning staying at a rental apartment during your visit. Then you could entertain her.

Dear Amy: I liked your thoughtful and well-researched response to “Anonymous in NC,” about her crush and romantic attachment toward her therapist.