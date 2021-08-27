Ask Amy for Aug. 27: $70 takes a hike

If you had packed the box and taken it to the post office yourself, you could have saved yourself some money, and your friend a lot of shoe leather.

Dear Amy: A decade back, as a Latino college student in my 30s, I became friends with an older Black student.

We have been friends ever since. I’ve been supportive and helpful.

Right before the pandemic, she shared with me that she was confronting childhood sexual trauma.

She moved nearby, and I have been visiting with her once a month.

Since then, she has moved from one extreme to another regarding pandemic, anti-mask, election fraud, anti-Asian and anti-Semitic and “flat earth” conspiracies. She is increasingly condescending and treats me as naive or stupid.

I want to tell her that I believe she is avoiding confronting her trauma by engaging in conspiracy theories to grasp control, but I have a feeling that’s not the right route. I also want to cut her off and not engage with her anymore, because she doesn’t want to talk about anything else.

What should I do? — Ready to Bolt

Dear Ready: You should urge your friend to get therapy.