Ask Amy for Aug. 29: Grandparents resent entitled child's drama

Dear Just Sayin’: Not all people are able to respond to assault by countering the assault. Your very glib response is part of the problem, in my opinion.

Dear Amy: I am writing in response to “Not Me, Too,” whose male friend groped a woman she knew.

I relate to the groping victim in this story.

When my fiance and I first began dating, his best friend groped me soon after we met.

I mentioned it to my boyfriend, and he brushed it off, saying that his friend is “physically affectionate with everyone.”

Well, when the #MeToo movement rolled around the following year, it all came back to me, as well as some whispers of the friend being “overly affectionate” with other women in our group.

Even though I had become friends with my boyfriend’s friend by this time, it still upset me.

I told my boyfriend that he needed to talk to his friend. He did. He took him out for drinks and explained that his actions had hurt people, and if he continued, we wouldn’t be able to socialize with him anymore.