Ask Amy for Aug. 3: DNA reveals family secret and resentment

My boyfriend loves to bring me surprises, often my favorite food item or drink. These things are usually unhealthy.

I keep telling him to please stop and to only do this once in a blue moon, as I need to look on these things as a treat, but I continue to find myself consuming these treats that he brings home!

I know I can just stop accepting them, but I have done that, and he doesn’t stop. How else can I explain to him that I no longer can accept these treats? — Trapped in Treats

Dear Trapped: Even someone who loves you dearly could be trying — even unconsciously — to sabotage you. Your guy doesn’t seem to have resumed his own health kick alongside you, and these tests of willpower might be his way of trying to bring you back to the couch.

I suggest that you counter his implicit invitation with one of your own — and ask him to take a walk with you.

When he brings you treats that you don’t want to eat, you can respond: “I really wish I could eat this, but I can’t.” Place these things very much out of sight.

I hope you and your guy can start cooking and exercising together. Your mutual efforts would mark the “happy relationship, happy health” phase of your time together.