Ask Amy for Aug. 7: Board members are afraid of confrontation

Isn’t your cause important enough for board members to stand up for it?

Your board leadership should deal with this quickly, and in-person. Two board members should meet with the person, present copies of offensive or hostile emails, and tell him that while his opinion on board matters is valuable, his hostility is undermining both his point of view and the important work of the organization.

Read through your by-laws and follow them. If things don’t improve, see if he can be removed from the board.

Dear Amy: I am in the process of divorcing my second husband.

My first marriage happened when I was too young; we divorced when I was 29.

I was single until I was 48 and married at age 50.

This man was the love of my life. Over the course of eight years, I found out that he was doing some bad things, and I couldn’t stay with him.

I filed for divorce. I was devastated. I’d like to be friends with him, but for him, friendship with me causes him to automatically assume that we will be together. We live in a small town. I don’t know how to walk the line between friendship and no contact.