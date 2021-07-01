Ask Amy for July 1: Daughter's online videos compromise future

Dear Offended: I think your daughter could have a tough time entering the job market — if she is lucky enough to matriculate from college.

However, in my view, forcing her to go into debt because of her offensive online behavior might not be a good investment in the longer term.

She would have a lot of trouble retiring that debt if no one will hire her after college — and so it might be “cheaper” for you to pay for her schooling now, hoping that she actually receives an education versus possibly being on the hook for her debt later, when she will almost certainly be unemployed.

If she has posted material in a public forum, then you — as a member of the public — have the right to let her know what you think of her hilarious jokes. Share your unvarnished reaction and your sense of disgust.

One appropriate consequence might for you to let her know now that you will not financially support her, post-college. This might inspire her to think more realistically about her own future.

Dear Amy: My brother has been married many times. His most recent marriages were started during affairs, while he was cheating on the wife he was currently married to.