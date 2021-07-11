Ask Amy for July 11: Sister struggles supporting selfish sibling

This past Father’s Day, everyone came over at 1 p.m. I did all of the cooking (as usual), and they showed up at 5 p.m!

Our other four married children are also parents. Due to the lateness, the rest of the family is not getting to spend any time with this one grandchild/cousin because they are ready to go home by the time the latecomers arrive.

This has become a big issue. We have stopped waiting for them to eat and decline their offers to bring a dish or dessert because it’s not here when we need it. As a parent, I’m torn. I’m not comfortable saying anything to my son or DIL, and I don’t think my other kids want to, either.

Do you have any suggestions on what we can do to try to get them to see that this is rude and inconsiderate? — Upset Mother

Dear Upset: If you and other family members are too afraid of your rude and inconsiderate son to point out the obvious, then I can’t help you.

If the words “rude” or “inconsiderate” are too daunting for you, you could say, “I am completely thrown off when you are always so late, and it is starting to affect your relationship with me and other family members.”