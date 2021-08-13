Ask Amy for July 13: This boomer is not OK with how she's treated

Dear Amy: My husband and I have been together for 13 years and married for 10.

Recently he admitted to sleeping with someone else — twice. My heart is shattered. I want to be able to forgive him and to get our trust back.

He has tearfully apologized (he never cries). I went through a range of emotions — from anger to tears, to just asking: “Why?”

I am in menopause and have had health problems. We both just want to get back to us. Help! — Shattered

Dear Shattered: A marriage counselor could help you both to sort through your emotions in a way that also promotes moving forward. (Notice, I didn’t say “moving on,” because your goal should be to move forward with trust and greater insight.)

Your husband needs to do more than show his emotions through his tearful confession.

He must stop seeing the person he slept with and cut off contact.

He should accept full responsibility for what he did (not blame your menopause or health problems) and give you all the time you require to seek answers. He must not expect quick forgiveness from you. He must answer all of your questions truthfully.