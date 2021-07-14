Ask Amy for July 14: Hot and dusty traveler has to beg for water

Some people don’t seem to have the skill set to roll out the welcome mat, and this might be because they are not well-traveled, themselves. One way to learn how to be a gracious host is to have the experience of being a grateful guest.

However, I’m not sure you really qualify as an invited guest, because you seem to have reached out to these friends as more of a way-station during your travels.

Years ago, I had a distant friend call at the very last minute, and I offered her a bed for the night. She brought her own sheets and towel, tea, granola, etc., almost as if she were camping. I was impressed that she was so prepared to be such a low-trace guest. (I was extremely happy when she agreed to stay a second night.) You might feel less put-out and thirsty if you had brought a few of your own supplies — just in case.

Dear Amy: My daughter has four children. Three of her children have been taken/given to the other parent/grandparent to raise.

I am not allowed visitation with them. I’m not even sure where they live.

My fourth grandchild (my granddaughter) is currently with my daughter.

Every time my daughter gets mad or upset with me, she no longer allows me to see her child.