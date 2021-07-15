Ask Amy for July 15: Instagram dad doesn't become instant father

This man has other children (and perhaps a spouse), and it is possible that he is keeping this daughter’s existence under wraps until he can figure out how to tell his other family members. Or his other family members already know, and they are discouraging contact because your daughter’s presence in their lives is disruptive.

Your daughter knows how to contact her father. You should neither encourage nor discourage this contact — but you must be there to patiently pick up the pieces when things don’t go the way she hopes.

Dear Amy: Early last year my 37-year-old daughter finished a beauty school degree. She worked for a few months and then was laid off during the pandemic. She lives two states away, but I’m pretty sure she isn’t currently working.

She told me a couple of weeks ago that she wants to start nursing school. I didn’t mention the $4,200 beauty school tuition bill (which is still due), because recently she learned that her husband has been having an affair, so I thought it wouldn’t be good timing.