Ask Amy for July 16: No vaccination card? No problem!

Dear Amy: My brother and his wife were both sick with the Coronavirus very early in the pandemic. Thankfully, both recovered with no lingering effects.

However, neither intends to be vaccinated. Because of their experience, they believe it is no worse than the flu and both have been sharply critical of the government, particularly with regard to public health measures like mask mandates, which they consider unnecessary and infringements of their personal liberty.

Needless to say, they are very conservative in their beliefs and outlook on life, but flexible enough to tolerate me, the educated elitist liberal.

Recently, they flew to another state for a vacation. They thought the airline might require them to show proof of vaccination, which they don't have and won't get.

I saw my sister-in-law borrow the vaccine card of one of her friends with the explicit, articulated intention of reproducing it and falsifying a vaccination card for herself and her spouse (my brother).

I also saw her ask my brother to purchase some heavy stock paper for this purpose, so he knowingly participated in the fraud.

Now I am upset at myself for not saying anything to either of them and also for not reporting it to anyone.