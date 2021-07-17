Ask Amy for July 17: Youth sports commitments spark responses

If it were the other way around, would I have remembered the “game we missed” because of a “life” obligation?

I doubt it. I regret those choices. — Regretful Mom

Dear Amy: I think it is sad and wrong that “J’s” mother, and so many other parents, try to put guilt on their grown children for these types of issues. “J” is now grown and raising his family the way he and his wife see fit.

They are making the choices they feel are in the best interest of their now immediate family. His mother needs to cut the cord and allow her son the freedom without the guilt trips. This is how life works. — Fellow Supportive Parent

Dear Amy: This dilemma resonated with my spouse and me. We recently became empty nesters and spent years on the sidelines and in the bleachers. If we had to do it all over again, we would have attended more family functions and scheduled more downtime.

Yes, I wish we had let our children occasionally be idle and “just be.” Playing sports and learning the value of teamwork and collaboration are important lifelong skills, yet there needs to be a balance.