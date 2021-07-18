Ask Amy for July 18: Ex-boyfriend seeks repentance

What you should NOT do is to contact this person and report on all of your life and character improvements. She has asked you not to contact her, and part of your repentance should be to demonstrate that you can respect her wishes.

Go forth and behave differently. Let that be your reward.

Dear Amy: We recently received a “save the date” card (with invitation to follow) for a 50th wedding anniversary party for my son-in-law’s parents. This party is being hosted by two of their three children, leaving our son-in-law out. (Our daughter and son-in-law will be attending, however.)

My husband and I find this rude and downright mean that they did not include our son-in-law in the planning and on the invitation.

We have no idea why and really do not feel like attending this party, as it involves airfare, traveling out of state and two hotel nights for us (plus a gift). Our son-in-law is fine with it if we choose not to attend.

We are casually friendly with the in-laws, but feel like this is an unusual set of circumstances and an unnecessary expense for us.