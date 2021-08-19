Ask Amy for July 19: Not-quite-divorced couple enjoys 'meeting up'

Sending money in cards or gifts through the mail, it’s always the same.

The only way that I know that it arrives, is by the tracking number.

There have been a few times I’d call just to find out if something arrived.

Three of these grandchildren are now adults. I am on a limited budget. How should I best handle this? — Upset Grandmother

Dear Upset: These adults are your son’s children. Evidently your son didn’t get the family memo about how important it is to appropriately express gratitude for a gift. You obviously lay the blame for this rudeness on your daughter-in-law, but you should share your frustration with your son. He’s their parent, too.

Otherwise, if you are truly tired of the frustration and that awful empty feeling when your generosity goes unnoticed, you should stop!

Keep in touch with your grandchildren but find another source for your generosity.

Dear Amy: This is not a request for help, but an acknowledgment of your up-to-the-moment facility with current jargon.

I frequently look up words or idioms you use in your column. Latest: “Imma.”