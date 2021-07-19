Ask Amy for July 19: Remote grandmother struggles to connect

You have tried mightily to keep this connection going and growing, but her father and stepmother would have to be very active participants in order to promote such a remote relationship.

Keep in touch and yes — send her gifts until she turns 18, and then cards and notes after that. If possible, connect with her on social media in order to see what she’s up to, but don’t pressure her on any of those platforms, either.

When she turns 18, send her some photos of her mom at that age. Share some memories of her mother that would make her smile. She (and you) lost her mom at a very young age, and you are the link to that part of her past.

Dear Amy: I share custody of my 9-year-old son with his mother. The other day as I was dropping him off, his mother told him that he’s “getting a belly” from eating too much junk food.

He was upset by her comment, which I think was not only rude but unwarranted. He’s always been pretty skinny.

I’m all for pushing our son toward healthier eating choices, but how do I get his mother not to make judgmental comments to our son about his body?