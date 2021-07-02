Ask Amy for July 2: Introvert needs meeting and dating practice

Make your first meeting with someone a low-pressure, daytime coffee date. You can draw up your list of ways he offends you on the way home.

Dear Amy: I am grandmother to three teenagers. Our 14-year-old and 18-year-old grandchildren failed all of their classes this year due to the pandemic. They were always good students.

Tragically, their mother has had them both in psychiatric hospitals. The 14-year-old has episodes of hurting herself, her mother, and destroying property.

My daughter has now asked me and my husband, who live four hours away and are in bad health, to take this granddaughter for part of the summer. My response was no, not until she’s stabilized.

My daughter assures me that she will not be a problem. I am afraid of her, and yet I feel guilty saying no. What do you suggest? — Desperate

Dear Desperate: I am so sorry your family is going through this terrible time. It is obvious by now that the pandemic has taken a toll far beyond the physical illness and deaths in its wake. Many people are struggling with the pandemic’s impact on their mental health, but the situation in your daughter’s household is extreme and frightening.