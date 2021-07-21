Ask Amy for July 21: Vaccination status stumps hesitant guests

Understand, however, that your vaccination is supposed to protect you from the more serious symptoms caused by the Coronavirus and that some vaccinations seem to be effective — so far — against the variants (check with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov).

If you want to know if people are vaccinated — ask them. I believe this is a fairly common issue that will be cropping up often.

In my own experience, people who are vaccinated tend to offer up this information when issuing — or accepting — an invitation.

You can say, “Thank you so much for the dinner invitation. We would love to see how you’ve fixed up the place. Sorry if this is awkward, but are you both vaccinated? We’re being super-cautious, especially about indoor gatherings.”

This is an intrusive question, and I look forward to a time when people won’t feel compelled to ask it.

Dear Amy: I’ve come to realize that I’ve been enabling my friend “Jack” in his addiction to medication.

At first, I didn’t realize he had a problem. He claimed he had intermittent neck pain and didn’t have time to see a doctor because he’s caring for his mother, who is in very bad health.