Ask Amy for July 24: Husband's secret could make for awkward vacation

Dear Concerned: You should contact your brother now and ask him if he has chosen a date for the service. If he has picked a date and it conflicts with your trip, you can then try to change your reservations.

If he hasn’t yet picked a date, you can say, “Please, let me know as soon as possible — Bernie and I are scheduled to be overseas for the last two weeks in September, and I want to make sure we can make arrangements to be at the service.”

Dear Amy: The woman who signed her question: “Don’t Ask Me” reminded me of a dynamic my late wife and I had going after our child was born. Don’t Ask Me didn’t like her husband’s habit of interrupting her with questions.

From the viewpoint of the one who’s being snapped at, I became fearful of interrupting any activity that claimed her attention, or even a train of thought she was on when she seemed not to be busy.

This probably would have ended our marriage, but we found a solution. I insisted that she get counseling, and she became a lot less irritable when she started taking antidepressants. We remained together and were a devoted couple until she died of cancer two years ago.