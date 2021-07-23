Ask Amy for July 25: This woman's place is in the home — alone!

Dear Needing: No, getting time to yourself is NOT too much to ask. You have already asked, and your husband — for whatever reason — is not willing to grant you what you need. So take it.

Ask your husband about his volunteer schedule for the week and then rearrange your work schedule to be at home while he is gone.

Just make your plan and then explain, after the fact. Say, "I HAVE to have some time to myself at home. It's that simple. In fact, I plan to do this each week."

Your husband might be one of those people who never needs to be alone, and so he doesn't realize how necessary and restorative a few hours of alone-time can be.

Overall, it seems that your husband could do more to step up at home. If he has the energy to volunteer outside the home, then why can't he do more to ease your domestic burden?

Dear Amy: "Wondering" was unsure if she should tell her friend that the woman's husband was having an affair. I appreciate she gave the husband the opportunity to tell his wife first, but he didn't.

It's interesting that people who possess such knowledge feel they will "destroy someone's marriage" or "ruin someone's life" if they share such information.