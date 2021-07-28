Ask Amy for July 28: A broken couple pretends to be 'whole'

Dear Amy: A friend of mine keeps changing doctors because they all tell her to lose weight. She says that people should accept her for how she is. Unfortunately, she’s having weight-related health issues and obesity killed her parents.

I pointed out that any doctor would tell her to lose weight, and now she’s mad at me. I’m not in favor of fat shaming, but I do believe in exercise and a healthy lifestyle.

The two of us exercising together is not an option. She once tried to get her parents to eat better and exercise, but they wouldn’t listen. Now my friend is waddling down the same path to an early grave and throwing tantrums at anyone who tries to help. — Trying to Stay Healthy

Dear Trying: Your friend has accurate information regarding the health risks of her obesity. She is rejecting it, and this is painful for you to watch — but this is often how people behave when they are confronted with their worst fears.

People throw tantrums when they are extremely uncomfortable or freaked out by the truth.

Now that you have endured this challenge, you might say, “I care about you too much to enable you or lie to you but even if you reject my input, I want you to know that I’ll never stop caring.” But do stop interfering.