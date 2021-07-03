Ask Amy for July 3: Family plans ahead for being an afterthought

We have very welcoming friends here in our own town that we celebrate with and have wonderful holidays with. We would actually prefer to stay home now. Am I an awful man?

I love my family. I just do not want to go back there for Christmas.

The pandemic gave us the ideal excuse to stay home. Now what? — W

Dear W: Many of us cling fiercely to our holiday celebrations and family traditions, and we feel so wistful when these celebrations dwindle. But I think it’s important to recognize that what we are clinging to are our memories of these holidays, and to give ourselves permission to create new traditions that are better suited to our own age and stage.

The isolation enforced by the pandemic seems to have given people the opportunity to stop and take a breath, and now as we emerge, we realize that we simply do not want to return to the stress of holiday travel and traditions that no longer fit.

Tell your family that you won’t be traveling over the holidays. It’s not necessary to invent an excuse or provide a reason. Schedule a Zoom gathering so you can all raise a glass and catch up with one another.