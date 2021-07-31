Ask Amy for July 31: Saying 'no' to pushy house guests is seasonal

Should the host expect that guests will use a certain amount of electricity? I wouldn’t ask the house’s owner to pay for a tank of gas, but there also isn’t another convenient way to charge our car for the trip home. What are your thoughts? — Jack

Dear Jack: My thoughts are that you should use your phone to map out charging stations along your route — and close to your destination — and use those stations to charge up your car. (I’ve checked and see that there are several EV charging stations along the length of Cape Cod.)

Additionally, you wouldn’t feel bad now if you had run this past the landlord before your stay.

You could say, “We have a little electric car that uses about $5 worth of electricity to fully charge. We can charge it from a regular 110-volt standard household plug. Are you OK with us charging one time during our stay in the house? We’d be happy to add the cost to our rental fee.”

You could send the landlord a link to a recent article in Consumer Reports, which outlines these details, in case the homeowner is unaware of the relative ease — and low cost — of charging an electric vehicle from home.