Ask Amy for July 4: Neighbors in a huff over spray painting

Dear An Idea: This is a good way to keep the cost — and consumption — down.

Dear Amy: My parents divorced when I was in college. While the divorce itself was not too messy, the subsequent second marriages by both of my parents have been messy.

Both of my step-parents treat my parents poorly and not only make their lives very difficult, they make things complicated for me to navigate when thinking about how to visit with my children, celebrate holidays, etc.

The fact that both couples remain married after many years continues to baffle me, but I have accepted that these are the choices of my parents and my opinion does not matter.

My question is about recognizing their wedding anniversaries every year. Both of my parents send my husband and me a nice card every year on our wedding anniversary. I just can’t bring myself to send a card to each of my parents and their unpleasant spouses celebrating another year of these toxic marriages.

Neither of my parents have ever mentioned it, but every year I feel this nagging fear that they may be harboring a secret resentment over my lack of acknowledgment.