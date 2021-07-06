Ask Amy for July 6: Son growing up slowly

Do I just sit and simmer? My husband and I have talked it over so many times and I feel it’s my husband’s place to make it happen. Your advice? — Stepped On

Dear Stepped On: You want your stepson to “just grow up,” but it sounds as if he is growing up. His path has been crooked, but if he is working hard at a full-time job, then I predict that his bouncing back and forth will gradually slow down until he feels secure enough (financially and otherwise) to land in his own home.

His girlfriend (or another partner) will likely influence him to put down firmer roots away from his bedrooms in his parents’ houses, but I think you should be patient for now.

You might help to inspire some new behavior by saying, “You really do need to call before you show up. It throws me off when you turn up and I’m not expecting you.”

Prompting him to call is reminding him that he doesn’t live with you, and so his presence in the home should be more at your discretion than his. It’s a small step toward liberation.

If he doesn’t land somewhere else within the next year, you and his father should give him a firmer push — not a shove, and not a kicking to the curb, but perhaps helping him to find an apartment that he can afford.