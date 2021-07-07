Ask Amy for July 7: Divorce not always the worst option

My own parents are divorced, and I desperately don’t want that for my children, but I’m tired of being a sex toy and piggy bank.

There have been no other drunken assault incidents since the one last year. We’ve been to counseling, but I feel like his personality is just like this, and he is very unlikely to change. What should I do? — Troubled Wife

Dear Troubled: I hope you’ll find my response to be both “frank and fair,” and not too harsh.

I think the answer here lies with you taking a good look at your children and asking yourself what kind of future you are preparing them for.

As things currently are, you and your husband are demonstrating the following “family values” to them: Your son will learn that men use and demean women, that husbands are rude and disrespectful toward their wives, and that fathers are uninvolved and unhelpful with their children.

Your daughter will learn that women stoically accept whatever disrespect and abuse someone else wants to dole out, that motherhood is a long slog of suffering and sacrifice, and if a husband is drunk enough when he assaults his wife, then the wife will pay for his lawyer.

Ask yourself: Is divorce really worse than that?