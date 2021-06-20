Ask Amy for June 20: Widower ponders the ticktock of moving on

Dear Amy: A former colleague is getting married this summer. We were close when we worked together and have kept in touch through the years. Due to current restrictions, no significant others have been invited to the event. It is not nearby.

No one I really know will be in attendance. OK, bottom line, I do not want to go.

If we still worked together that would be a different story.

I will send a card and a gift, of course.

Why am I so torn about not going? Your thoughts? — Unsure

Dear Unsure: I can take a stab at this and guess that you are torn about your choice not to attend this wedding because — as we are all emerging from the isolation caused by the pandemic — you don’t really want to slog through a wedding full of strangers by yourself, and yet you believe that after a year of isolation, you should want to do it.

Go easy on yourself. You may never get to the point where you want to attend a wedding by yourself where you don’t really know anyone, but these — and other — social occasions will seem less overwhelming as time goes on.